Another Adaklu DCE nominee rejected

Another District Chief Executive nominee for Adaklu, Mr. Bright Kwame Nyatsikor, was last Friday rejected by the assembly members.

Ten of the assembly members voted against him while nine voted for him.

By that margin, Mr Nyatsikor who is the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, polled only 47.36 per cent of the votes, falling far below the two-thirds majority required to endorse him.

The assembly members had twice rejected incumbent DCE, Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey earlier.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after voting, Rev. Fred Agbogbo, Presiding Member of the Adaklu District Assembly, said that the voting pattern was a reflection of the collective will of the people of Adaklu.

He said that the voting process was transparent in a calm atmosphere, without the heavy presence of the police.

Rev Agbogbo said that the few police personnel assigned to the function were outside the hall during the voting and no one felt intimidated.

He said that in the absence of a DCE for Adaklu, the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, would take charge of the district in the interim.

“We hope a new nomination for the post would be announced as quickly as possible,” Rev. Agbogbo said.

Present at the event were Dr Letsa and the MP for Adaklu, Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, ADAKLU-WAYA