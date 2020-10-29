Angry NPP members chase out ECG staff at Asesewa

Some angry youth suspected to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Asesewa in the Eastern region on Tuesday evening chased out staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and locked the office.

They accused the ECG of intentionally cutting power supply just when the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia was about to address a campaign durbar at the Asesewa market.

The irate members besieged the ECG premises and ordered the workers to vacate their offices because they suspected the workers were on a mission to sabotage the NPP campaign in the area.

A worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the youth dragged them from their offices to the compound and placed the main entrance under lock and key.

He said the stranded workers had to climb up the walls, leaving behind their vehicles and other property before they could go home.

Explaining what led to the power cut, another worker, who pleaded anonymity for fear of being victimised, said the Asesewa district has its source of power distribution from a substation at Akyem-Tafo, hence the Asesewa office could not have deliberately interrupted power supply when the vice president was billed to address his party members.

He said a team had to trace the source of the power cut to Boti where a tree branch had fallen on the main distribution cable.

He said though the challenge was immediately rectified after the vice president left, some communities were yet to have their power supply restored.

A leading member of the NPP in the Upper Manya Krobo constituency, Philip Mamphey, however, disagreed with the explanation of the ECG.

According to him, the act to cut power supply anytime the NPP held a rally has become one too many.

“Most of the workers at the Asesewa ECG office are NDC guys so we have every reason to believe that it is a sabotage. This is not the first time they are doing this to us. They have been doing over the years,” he said.

When contacted, Mary Eshun Oppong, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the ECG confirmed the locking of the office.

The ECG staff have since reported the case at the Asesewa Police Station awaiting investigations.

Adomfmonline.com