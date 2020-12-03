AngloGold Ashanti’s Iduapriem mine is mining company of the year

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine overcame stiff competition from 12 other mining companies to be crowned the Mining Company of the Year at the 6th edition of the Ghana Mining Industry Awards (GMIA).

Iduapriem Mine was adjudged Ghana’s 2019 Mining Company of the Year following a superior performance in the areas of environmental management, corporate social investment, occupational health and safety, innovation, as well as fiscal contributions to the state.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director, Jean Marais said it was a great honour and a proud moment for the Mine, being the first time in its history to receive this prestigious award in recognition of the hard work over the years.

He dedicated the award to employees and contractors of the Mine and commended the Iduapriem family for the hard work and commitment to excellence in spite of the operational challenges in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This award presents a new challenge to the Mine going forward, especially in working to meet the benchmark we have set for ourselves as the best mining company in Ghana,” said Mr Marais. “I, however, have confidence the Iduapriem team will overcome the challenge and work to achieve more laurels and pursue excellence in all spheres, in a safe and responsible manner.”

Alongside winning the flagship award of the event, Iduapriem Mine’s contractor and nominee – Beniwise Ghana Limited also won the award for Best Performer in Contract Mining.

Another nominee of the Mine, Carmeuse Lime Products Ghana Limited was runner up for the Best Performer in the Local Manufacturing of Mine Inputs category.

The Ghana Mining Industry Awards, organised under the auspices of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, promotes, encourages, recognises, and celebrates outstanding achievements as well as excellence in the mining industry.

