Anglican leader ‘concerned’ by Ghana anti-gay bill
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the symbolic head of the Anglicans worldwide, has said he is “gravely concerned” by a proposed new law in Ghana, which would impose harsh penalties on the LGBT community.
The bill is being debated in parliament, with a vote expected in a few days.
It’s supported by the Anglican Church of Ghana – despite an agreement by all churches that they would not support discriminatory legislation.
The bill seeks to increase jail terms to up to a decade and force some to undergo “conversion therapy”, where attempts are made to change people’s sexuality.
Cross-dressing and public displays of same-sex affection would be punishable by fines or detention.
Source: BBC World Service