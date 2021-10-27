Anglican leader ‘concerned’ by Ghana anti-gay bill

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the symbolic head of the Anglicans worldwide, has said he is “gravely concerned” by a proposed new law in Ghana, which would impose harsh penalties on the LGBT community.

The bill is being debated in parliament, with a vote expected in a few days.

It’s supported by the Anglican Church of Ghana – despite an agreement by all churches that they would not support discriminatory legislation.

The bill seeks to increase jail terms to up to a decade and force some to undergo “conversion therapy”, where attempts are made to change people’s sexuality.

Cross-dressing and public displays of same-sex affection would be punishable by fines or detention.

Source: BBC World Service