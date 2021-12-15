An award scheme to celebrate responsible small-scale miners launched

As part of efforts to en­courage responsible small-scale mining, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has launched an award scheme to reward responsible small-scale miners who adhere to the health, safety and environmental stan­dards of small-scale mining.

The awards ceremony will be held annually to promote respon­sible and sustainable mining in the sector.

This year’s maiden edition will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 under the theme: Pro­moting Responsible and Sustain­able Small-Scale Mining.

The award categories include: Most Promising Small-Scale Min­er, Best Female Small Scale Miner, Best Male Small-Scale Miner, Best in Environmental Stewardship, and Best in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking at the 1st Ghana School of Law SRC Public Lec­ture in KNUST on the theme: “The Legal Regime of the Mining Sector in Ghana; History, Chal­lenges and the Way Forward”, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor charged Ghanaians to protect the environment by disengaging in illegal mining.

“Mining is central to economic development; however, the de­struction of our environment and river bodies due to the illegal act contradicts our duties as citizens. We have a duty to protect the environment,” he said.

He said “As a ministry, we are determined to stop the activities of illegal mining in the country and will continue to employ all necessary measures to fight it. This yearly award scheme institut­ed for the best small-scale mining concessions is an initiative to re­ward best practices and encourage other miners to emulate.”

He further noted that responsi­ble small-scale mining sector had the potential to contribute to live­lihood empowerment and poverty alleviation of the people.

“Small-scale mining has the potential to contribute to liveli­hood empowerment and poverty alleviation in Ghana, therefore the Government intends to put in measures such as establishing Minerals Development Bank that will address the needs of small-scale miners,” he said.

BY TIMES REPORTER