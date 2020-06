Former Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mr Kwaku Ampim-Darko, is dead.

He passed on last Friday, June 26, after a protracted illness.

He was 81.

He was one of the longest-serving officials of the GFA and worked tirelessly until he resigned about three years ago.

The late Ampem-Darko acted as General Secretary in 2000/2001 before being replaced by Mr Kofi Nsiah which led to his role as Deputy General Secretary in charge of Technical.