Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint

Former world champion Amir Khan says he has been robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife in Leyton, East London.

Yesterday, the 35-year-old wrote on Twitterthat he had a “gun pointed in my face” as two men stole his watch.

The 2008 Olympic silver medallist was with wife Faryal at the time but said “the main thing is we’re both safe.”

The Metropolitan Police said they were investigating after being called to an incident on High Road, Leyton on Monday.

“A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing,” said a statement.

“There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. Police responded and conducted an area search.

“At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”

Khan last fought in February when he was stopped by bitter rival Kell Brook, after which he said the defeat could be his final bout. –BBC