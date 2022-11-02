Ameyaw wins Chelsea’s Boafo Yena Companies Player of the Month award

Berekum Chelsea’s Collins Ameyaw has won the maiden edition of Boafo Yena Group of Companies’ Player of the Month of September.

This followed a series of brilliant performances throughout the month under review.

For his prize, Ameyaw was presented with an undisclosed amount of cash after the club’s betPawa Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on Sunday.

“I’m very grateful to be the first recipient of this award and hope to be motivated by it to do more,” Ameyaw said.

Chief of Executive of Boafo Yena Group of Companies, Mr Duke Dugbartey, praised the player and advised him to work harder and carve a niche for himself and the club.

The presentation was done in the presence of the club’s General Manager – Alhaji Alfa (Anyemi), the International Relations Manager – Alhaji Ibrahim, the CEO – Nana Oduro Sarfo, Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman – Fredua Christopher, Accra Representative Nkoo Joseph and the secretary of Boafo Yena Group of Companies Limited, Millicent Ahedor.

Berekum Chelsea and Boafo Yena Group of Companies in September signed a one-year sponsorship deal to support the club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards for every month.

Chelsea are currently lying in third position on eight points – two shy from leaders, Aduana Stars.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER