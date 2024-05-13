Amazon to invest $1.3 billion in France, create 3,000 jobs

Amazon (AMZN.O) said on Monday it would invest more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in its French operations and create more than 3,000 permanent jobs in the country.

The French presidency had said on Sunday that Amazon and other companies, including GSK (GSK.L), and Accenture (ACN.N), would announce investments worth billions as part of the country’s annual “Choose France” event, which begins on Monday.

Source: www.reuters.com