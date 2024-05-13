Technology

Amazon to invest $1.3 billion in France, create 3,000 jobs

May 13, 2024
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights, opens new tab
Amazon (AMZN.O) said on Monday it would invest more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in its French operations and create more than 3,000 permanent jobs in the country.

The French presidency had said on Sunday that Amazon and other companies, including GSK (GSK.L), and Accenture (ACN.N), would announce investments worth billions as part of the country’s annual “Choose France” event, which begins on Monday.

