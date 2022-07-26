AMA endorses Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has endorsed the first ever Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, fixed for Saturday, July 30, from Spintex Road (Papaye) to Mantse Agbona, James Town.

This was after the members of the planning committee of the first ever race in Accra, paid a courtesy call on Madam Elizabeth K.T. Sackey, Chief Executive Officer of the AMA, at her office in Accra, last week.

The team also presented a running vest to the AMA CEO as a symbol of invitation to participate in the race.

Mrs Sackey was excited with the concept and commended the organisers for the initiative, adding that this should be an annual event to put the metropolis on the sports map each year.

She quickly put in place a four-member committee headed by the Director of Planning of the AMA, with support from the Public Relations Officer of AMA and others, to see to the smooth organisation of the event.

Mrs Sackey said the committee must work hand-in-hand with officials of Medivents Consult – the organisers of the 21km-race, which forms part of activities making the annual Ga Homowo Festival to ensure success.

Mr Henri Senyo Penni, General Manager of Medivents Consult, expressed appreciation to the AMA and its leadership for the support.

He said plans were in place to ensure an incident free race and also honour all outstanding athletes at the end of the day.

The race would start from Spintex Road (Papaye) at 6:00 am and end at Mantse Agbona in Jamestown.

Sponsors of the maiden event of the marathon include HD+, Allied Consortiums, Indomie, MyBetAfrica, Goil, Ethiopian Airlines, Asky Airlines, Happy FM, Escort Security, Parin Africa and Happy FM. – GNA