Alpha Lotto supports ailing Silas Tetteh
Alpha Lotto Limited, a private lotto operator in Accra has presented a cheque of GH¢50, 000 to former national coach, Silas Tetteh, to support his medical bills.
Tetteh, the only U-20 FIFA World Cup winning coach, has been in the news recently calling unwell-meaning, pleading Ghanaians to come to his rescue, after slumping into bad health.
The national hero has lamented lately on financial challenges having a negative effect on his deteriorating health.
Presenting a cheque to Mr Tetteh, an official of Alpha Lotto, Mr Raymond Nukamewor, said: “Alpha Lotto were heart-broken when we heard the coach and national asset lamenting in the media of hardship.
“Thus, as part of Alpha Lotto’s corporate social responsibility, we present our cheque of GH¢50, 000 to ‘Borboo’.”
“We hope our widow’s mite will go a long way to help in paying his medical bills and general well-being.
Mr Nukamewor called on other well-meaning Ghanaians both individuals and corporate bodies to come to Silas Tetteh’s aid, and further added that, “it was important to honour our heroes while they are alive.”
Receiving the cheque, Mr Tetteh thanked Alpha Lotto Limited for cushioning him and being lifesaver to him.
BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER