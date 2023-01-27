Alpha Lotto supports ailing Silas Tetteh

Alpha Lot­to Limited, a private lotto op­erator in Accra has presented a cheque of GH¢50, 000 to former national coach, Silas Tetteh, to support his medical bills.

Tetteh, the only U-20 FIFA World Cup winning coach, has been in the news recently calling unwell-meaning, pleading Ghana­ians to come to his rescue, after slumping into bad health.

The national hero has lament­ed lately on financial challenges having a negative effect on his deteriorating health.

Presenting a cheque to Mr Tetteh, an official of Alpha Lotto, Mr Raymond Nukamewor, said: “Alpha Lotto were heart-broken when we heard the coach and na­tional asset lamenting in the media of hardship.

“Thus, as part of Alpha Lotto’s corporate social responsibility, we present our cheque of GH¢50, 000 to ‘Borboo’.”

“We hope our widow’s mite will go a long way to help in paying his medical bills and general well-be­ing.

Mr Nukamewor called on other well-meaning Ghanaians both individuals and corporate bodies to come to Silas Tetteh’s aid, and further added that, “it was import­ant to honour our heroes while they are alive.”

Receiving the cheque, Mr Tetteh thanked Alpha Lotto Limited for cushioning him and being lifesaver to him.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER