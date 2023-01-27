Sports

Alpha Lotto supports ailing Silas Tetteh

January 27, 2023
1 minute read
• Mr Nukamewor (left) presenting the cheque to Silas Tetteh at a brief ceremony
• Mr Nukamewor (left) presenting the cheque to Silas Tetteh at a brief ceremony

Alpha Lot­to Limited, a private lotto op­erator in Accra has presented a cheque of GH¢50, 000 to former national coach, Silas Tetteh, to support his medical bills.

Tetteh, the only U-20 FIFA World Cup winning coach, has been in the news recently calling unwell-meaning, pleading Ghana­ians to come to his rescue, after slumping into bad health.

The national hero has lament­ed lately on financial challenges having a negative effect on his deteriorating health.

Presenting a cheque to Mr Tetteh, an official of Alpha Lotto, Mr Raymond Nukamewor, said: “Alpha Lotto were heart-broken when we heard the coach and na­tional asset lamenting in the media of hardship.

“Thus, as part of Alpha Lotto’s corporate social responsibility, we present our cheque of GH¢50, 000 to ‘Borboo’.”

“We hope our widow’s mite will go a long way to help in paying his medical bills and general well-be­ing.

Mr Nukamewor called on other well-meaning Ghanaians both individuals and corporate bodies to come to Silas Tetteh’s aid, and further added that, “it was import­ant to honour our heroes while they are alive.”

Receiving the cheque, Mr Tetteh thanked Alpha Lotto Limited for cushioning him and being lifesaver to him.

 BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

January 27, 2023
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button