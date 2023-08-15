Almost 50 dead as heavy rains hit Indian state

Almost 50 people have died in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

In one of the deadliest incidents, at least nine people died when a temple collapsed in the state’s capital, Shimla.

Officials fear more people may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods in the hill state.

Hundreds of roads have been closed and parts of the Kalka-Shimla railway have washed away.

Mr Sukha posted on X about a flash flood and cloudburst – a sudden, very heavy fall of rain – that had occurred in other parts of the state, in which 14 people had died.

He also shared a video of the floodwaters in Mandi, where a torrent of water – that looks much like a river – can be seen moving downhill over main roads and houses. He described the video as “disturbing” and said seven people had been swept away by the water.

Thousands of tourists visit the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, especially its capital, Shimla, around the year to enjoy its cool weather and picturesque scenery. —BBC