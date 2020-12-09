Alleged possession of weapons: … NiiLanteVanderpuijiegranted bail,

The NDC Member of Parliament (MP)for Odododiodoo, NiiLanteVanderpuijie,who was arrested together with 52 others,at Modack Hotel, at Korlewoko,in Accra, for allegedly possessingweapons and other items,has been granted police enquiry bail.

However, 52 other suspects, are in police custody assisting the police in investigations.

These followedshooting incident at the hotel when party supporters where jubilating after results of the recently held parliamentary elections were declared

Weapons retrieved by the policeat the hotel, included two pistols with 22 rounds of ammunitions and one pump action gun with 20 rounds of BB live cartridges.

Police also retrieved six pepper sprays, a flashlight, a machete, four jack knives, three communication handsets, ballistic vest and an amount of GH¢1,000.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)EffiaTenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

In another development, at Ayawaso East Constituency, at about 2:00am,police patrol team rescued, Najib Nii Quaye,from mob action,but was later arrest.

He was accused ofbringing two ballot boxes to the Accra Technical Training Center,claiming to be that of a Mallam Atta market polling center, when all ballot boxes had already been submitted.

DSP Tenge said the mob set the two ballot boxes ablaze and damaged the windscreen of Nissan pickup with registration number GT 7841-19.

She said Quaye has been detained to assist in investigations.