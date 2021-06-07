Alleged murder case:Court orders police to unlock mobile phones of accused, deceased

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service has been ordered by the Madina District Court to unlock the phone of Prince Charles Dedjoe, the businessman charged for the alleged murder of his wife, Lillian Dedjoe.

Charles Dedjoe, allegedly assaulted the late Lillian on March 1 this year, after a misunderstanding leading to her death on March 8, 2021.

Mrs Maame Afua Tordimah, the presiding magistrate also ordered the police to unlock Lillian’s mobile phone to retrieve more information.

The court said, one of the deceased’s daughter, 17, who knows her late mother’s password should assist the unit to unlock her phone.

This was after the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa, moved a motion for an order of the court to the Cyber Crime Unit to unlock the two phones so that the police could retrieve the WhatsApp conversation between Dedjoe and his late wife.

“The police believe that the phones have some vital information that would enhance investigations. Unfortunately, the phones are locked, that is, they have codes on them,” he said.

“We are therefore praying the court for an order to unlock and examine message contents to enhance investigations,” he demanded.

Counsel for the accused, Captain (rtd) Nkrabeah Effah Darteh, did not oppose the motion, but said his client could assist the police by giving them the password and his 17 year-old-daughter could also provide her mother’s password.

He said, Dedjoe was ready to assist the police with every information, adding that the National Security had every information on his client.

He said that he was unhappy with the way the police handled his request for caution statements of witnesses in the case.

The case has been adjourned to June 18.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA