Alhaji Tofik appointed WABU Veep

Ace boxing promoter, Alhaji Muritala Tofik, has been appointed the Vice President of the revived West Africa Boxing Union (WABU).

He will deputise for the current President of the boxing regulatory body for the West African sub region, Remi Aboderin from Nigeria.

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ambition Boxing Promotion is expected to bring his rich experience in the sport’s administration to bear as WABU reaches out to countries within the sub-region to revive the sport of boxing.

Less than six months after his tenure, Ghana has had the opportunity to stage two WABU championships, the last of which was held at the Lebanon House on Saturday in Accra where Illiasu Sulley stopped Mawuli Folivi to win the WABU middleweight strap.

Speaking to the Times Sports on Monday, Alhai Tofik, who doubles as Vice Chairman of the Promotions Committee of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), said, the main task of the current executive, is to rally support from countries in the sub-region and find ways bring back the interest in the sport.

“WABU will be stronger and could gain bigger recognition if we are able to bring all the countries together. They have the talents but have relaxed a little, may be because of challenges with the sport’s administration.”

He said apart from Ghana and Nigeria that happens to be doing well, the other countries have lagged behind in terms of development and that is what WABU will come to change.

He said WABU has designed new titles to give their promotions a new appeal and indicated that their champions are captured in the ratings of the World Boxing Council (WBC).

He said Ghana will host a WABU delegates conference July ending in Accra.

BY ANDREW NORTEY