Alhaji Ibrahim Wogorie enskinned  Ga North Sisala community chief

A new Sisala chief for the Ga North Municipality in Ac­cra, Alhaji Ibrahim Wogorie Kanton, was installed over the weekend with a call on tradition­al rulers to contribute towards the development of their areas.

At a colourful ceremony to mark the enskinment, Chairman of the Ga North Council of Zongo Chiefs, Alhaji Hamidu Kabore, underscored the need for traditional leaders to see themselves as individuals man­dated to serve the people.

He said the situations where chiefs and other leaders of commu­nities felt proud to get involved in issues that did not promote peace, and the wellbeing of indigenes must not be encouraged.

He therefore, urged the newly installed chief to be humble and work selflessly towards transforming his jurisdiction.

“There are diverse ways chiefs can show that indeed they are leaders who are ready to add value to the lives of their followers. Go out there build networks and bring people on board who will come and help you bring development to your people.”

“Good leaders do not sit down and wait for people to serve them all the time. They leave their comfort zones in efforts to improve upon the lives of the people. Always have it at the back of your mind that you will one day answer to God if you fail your people,” he added.

Alhaji Kabore also advised mem­bers of the Ga North Sisala com­munity to support their new chief to discharge his duties without any hinderance, saying the main issue that was of significance was peace and tranquility because without peace there would never be progress anywhere.

The Member of Parliament for the Trobu Constituency, Mr Moses Anim, who graced the occasion congratulated the new Sisala chief, and advised him to make humility a hallmark while taking up the respon­sibility of bringing development to his area.

Alhaji Kanton on his part ex­pressed gratitude to the leadership of the Ga North Council of Zongo chiefs for a successful enskinment ceremony, and assured that he would remain committed to the welfare of the Sisala community he was leading.

The ceremony was also attended by various chiefs and elders of Mus­lim communities across the country, and representatives from the office of the National Chief Imam.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU