Algerian player dreams of 2022 World Cup

Algerian midfielder Hicham Boudaoui has spoken of his dream of representing his country at the 2022 World Cup.

Boudaoui was part of the Fennec Foxes team which claimed Africa Cup of Nations glory in 2019, but missed out on selection for the squad which suffered a surprise early exit at the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

Nonetheless, the North Africans have an immediate chance to win back favour with their supporters, as Algeria will face Cameroon in a two-legged playoff tie in March, with the victors securing a ticket to Qatar 2022.

The 22-year-old Boudaoui is hopeful that he can help the Fennec Foxes secure qualification and be part of the squad for the tournament in November-December.

“The World Cup with Algeria, there is nothing more beautiful,” he is quoted by DZFoot.

“I want to be there, of course. Participating in the World Cup with your country makes everyone dream. So I have this desire and I will work in this perspective.”

Boudaoui has also become renowned for his versatility in the colours of French club Nice, with the Algerian explaining that playing in so many different positions as a child helped him develop this aspect of his game.

“I think it comes from my training. When I was young, I played as a striker. Then, when I joined the Academy of Paradou, I evolved in many different positions. Even as a central defender,” he said.

“And here in Nice, I varied between winger and midfielder and it happened naturally. I had no difficulty changing registers even if my favourite position remains in midfield. I already had bases and benchmarks.”

On his progression since leaving for Nice, the Algerian international added: “At Paradou, I learned a lot at the technical level. Physically too, even if there was still work to be done.

“But for sure tactically it’s where I’ve progressed the most since I’ve been in Nice.” – africanfootball.com