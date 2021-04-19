Alarm system prevents robbery at Fise Junction GCB Bank

The alarm system installed at the GCB Bank at Fise Junction in the Ga West Municipality, helped in foiling a dawn robbery at the bank, last Saturday.

The suspected robbers abandoned the operation and the police retrieved a cutter, ten nylon sacks and two gas cylinders at the scene.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Accra Regional Police Command, DeputySuperintendent of Police Command, (DSP)Effia Tenge,confirmed the robbery attempt to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra.

She said last Saturday at about 1:30am the police went to the bank following a distress call indicating that there was robbery attempt at the place.

DSP Tenge said the security man at the bank told the police that he heard sound of the alarm system behind the bank building and when he moved towards the place, he saw someone jump over the back wall and bolted.

She said police investigation revealed that two gas pipes were laid from outside the building to the window of the corridor leading to the strong room of the bank.

DSP Tenge said the suspected robbers used a wielding equipment to cut the burglary proof window in order to gain access to the corridor.

“When a search was conducted, a cutter was found near the window with the welding equipment left inside the corridor together with about ten nylon sacks,” he added.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI