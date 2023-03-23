Alan Kyerematen touts visionary leadership to keep economy afloat

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has touted his visionary leadership to keep the economy afloat as Minister of Trade and Industry and promised to revive the economy if elected as President of Ghana.

He said the economic crisis the country was facing would become an issue of the past “if the populace rallies their support and assistance behind me to become president of the country”.

According to him, the current challenges confronting the economy would hopefully be an issue of the past and asked the delegates of their blessings and prayers, to become the leader of the NPP and subsequently the President of the nation so as to bring the economy back to normalcy.

“It will not be through my effort but by the grace and mercy of Allahand it is the reason why it is crucial for the NPP to break the eight years of political party rule so I will need your blessings and prayers to achieve the feat,” Mr Kyerematen noted.

Speaking during his tour of the five Northern regions, to announce his presidential aspirations to delegates, faithful, well-wishers, sympathisers, members and supporters of the party, he intimated that the NPP initiated a lot of social intervention programmes but feared a non-NPP government woulddiscontinue all of them if it won the 2024 elections.

“The President has introduced many important interventions in the country including introduction of Free Senior High School, One District, One Factory Policy, Planting for Food and Jobs and many others and it will be a tragedy of history if the NPP is unable to continue in government to avoid discontinuance if another government takes over.

“It is our wish for the first time in the history of our country NPP can continue after eight years in office so that all of these laudable policies, programmes and social interventions will be sustained to accelerate progress, growth and development of our country,” Mr Kyerematen stressed.

Mr Yaw BuabenAsamoah,the spokesperson for Mr Kyerematen’s campaign team, eulogised his visionary leadership and played down claims Mr Kyerematen was part of the Economic Management Team that sunk the economy into its current state.

Addressing the media in Wa, he rather heaped kind words on the vision of Mr Kyerematen dating back to his first spell under former President Agyekum Kufuor and reiterated that the vision of the flagbearer hopeful to lead the industrial revolution was the reason the economy was still afloat.

He indicated that who could have imagined cars would be assembled in Ghana since the automobile industry alone had proven amagic card from Mr Kyerematen.