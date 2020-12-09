Hot!News

Akufo-Addo is winner of 2020 elections

December 9, 2020
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party’s ‘4 more to do more’ dream has become a reality as the Electoral Commission has declared the candidate winner of the December 7, 2020, presidential polls.

At a press conference at the Commission’s headquarters in Accra to announce the results of the presidential poll which was a re-election push for incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo and former president John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa declared that the president has been retained.

Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.

