Akuapem Poloo to appeal against 90 days sentence

Mr Andrew K. Vortia, counsel for Rosemond Alade Brown, also known as (aka), AkuapemPoloo, says his client will appeal against the 90 days sentence by an Accra Circuit Court on Friday.





Speaking to journalists in Accra after court proceedings, Mr Vortia described the sentence as “harsh,” arguing that, his client was a first-time offender.





According to Mr Vortia, he was “disappointed” at the judgement though the trial judge had the discretion, adding that the court should have considered the fact that Akuapem Poloo was a first-time offender and a single mother.





On Friday, April 16, this year, an Accra Circuit Court, sentenced Brown to 90 days imprisonment for splashing nude pictures she took with her son on Instagram.





The court sentenced Brown to 90 days each on all the three counts of charges, the sentences are to run concurrently.





Brown was charged with publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence namely, a conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity.





The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, delivering the sentence, noted that apart from cankers such as rape and defilement, the act of posting obscene pictures was becoming rampant in the country.





The court said Brown did not respect the right of her son in posting the pictures, and that it would hand down a sentence that would deter other like-minded persons.





The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa, drew the Court’s attention to the fact that the accused was a first-time offender and a single mother.





The court heard that that the complainant was Mr Bright K. Appiah, the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.





Chief Insp Asantewaa said on June 30 last year, Brown celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and took nude pictures with her seven-year-old son, who was also half naked, and posted same on her Instagram page, which went viral on social media.





Prosecution said the pictures attracted comments, adding that the behaviour of the accused undermined the dignity of her son.





It said the complainant petitioned the Director-General CID and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).





The prosecution said Brown, was arrested and in her cautioned statement, admitted posting the nude picture with her son unintentionally. – GNA