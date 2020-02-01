Akuapem Poloo releases music video for ‘Sexy Poloo’ song

Ghanaian social media sensation and actress, Rosemond Brown known in showbiz circles as, Akuapem Poloo has released the music video version of her song, ‘Sexy Poloo’.

She believed that would be a testament to her readiness to take Ghana music to the world.

Speaking to The Spectator, Akuapem Poloo said, she was fired up and inspired for the Ghana music industry following the release of the video of her viral song “Sexy Poloo”.

The song which was released last year under TNR Music featured her label boss, TiC and label mate Tayst.

According to her, she was in the studio recording more songs, which would be released before the end of the year.

Akuapem Poloo further expressed her appreciation to music legend, TiC for discovering the music talent in her and taking her to the studio to show Ghanaians her other side.

For her, it takes great people to discover others and give them the opportunity to show their capabilities to the world, adding that she would not disappoint him and the TNR label.

The song which was produced by Samuel G, is Akuapem Poloo’s maiden music in her new career.

The video of the song was directed by Director Scanzer, and it is available on all digital stores.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme