Akuapem North NPP delegates seek nullification of Ama Dokua’s candidature

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station executives in the Akuapem North Constituency are praying an Accra High Court for an order of injunction restraining the NPP from presenting the incumbent Member of Parliament, Ama Dokua Asiamah to the Electoral Commission as the party’s candidate for the Akuapem North Constituency in the 2020 general elections without convening an extraordinary delegates conference.

The executives are also asking for a declaration that, the party’s purported nomination and approval of the MP as a parliamentary candidate is a blatant disregard of the NPP’s constitution, illegal, void, and of no effect.

The polling station executives aver that, unless the court intervenes, their constitutional rights as delegates of the NPP will remain severely violated.

The executives, represented in court by Stephen Asare Darko and seven others argue that the party’s constitution requires an extraordinary delegates conference to select a parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

However, the party disregarded this constitutional provision and election regulations and quietly called a meeting of carefully selected members of the constituency to a private residence where they purportedly nominated and declared the candidate.

They lamented that, the delegates for the extraordinary delegates conference to elect a parliamentary candidate were not constituted as mandated by the NPP constitution.

They further aver that the purported meeting which acclaimed the member of Parliament was not an extraordinary delegates conference and is in breach of the constitutional requirement.

According to the delegates, NPP as a political party is required by law to conduct its affairs in openness, transparency and in conformity with democratic principles without bias and favour in the selection of its candidates but the opposite is happening in the Akuapem North Constituency.

At the Accra High Court of Justice, General Jurisdiction Division 4 presided over by Her Lordship Olivia Obeng adjourned the case to August 13, 2020, because the defendant didn’t make an appearance in court.

Counsel for the plaintiff, Raymond Bagnabu averted in court that, security guards at the NPP’s party office have declined the bailiff entry into the party’s headquarters to serve them.

However, he hinted to file for substituted service in order to get leadership or representative of the NPP to take note of the Summons.

The group, however, insists that the court nullifies the process and compel the NPP to hold an extraordinary conference to elect their parliamentary candidate.

The NPP delegates seek to secure an injunction on the party and to restrain the party to present Ama Dokua Asiamah as NPP’S parliamentary candidate for the Akuapem North Constituency.

