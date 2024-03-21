Akropong School for the Blind gets cash, food items

The Chief of Fise, Alhaji Bukari Hamidu Kabore, on Monday donated assorted food items and cash of GHc 10,000 to the Akprong School for the Blind.

The items, including bags of maize, rice, beans, sugar, edible oil, soap and money, according to him, was part of his annual Ramadan gift to needy institutions.

Alhaji Kabore told the school authorities that the pupils were special to him and urged them to take good care of them.

The Chief of Fise and his family gave each of the pupils money and reminded them that God (Allah) loved them.

Hamza, one of the pupils, recited the Quran to the admiration of the visitors and Muslim scholars who travelled with Alhaji Kabore from Accra.

Mr Gideon Doyi, the Assistant Headmaster of the school, expressed his profound gratitude to Alhaji Kabore and his family for the donation.

“May Allah look at your heart and grant your heart desires,” Mr Doyi said.

He said the children were happy when there was enough food, adding that donations from Alhaji Kabore and others kept the school running.

Mr Doyi said the government was doing a lot for the school, but the needs of the school were numerous, and urged the public to go to the aid of the school.

