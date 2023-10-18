Akosombo Dam spillage victims cautioned against use of polluted water

Victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage have been advised not to use flood waters flowing through their communities for any form of domestic purposes.

This is because the water apart from engulfing and displacing the people, is unwholesome as it has washed out contaminants from the cemetery, mortuary and toilet facilities, submerged by floods.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta Re­gion, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, issued the health alert to the affect­ed people, on Monday, at Mepe.

This was when he launched the MP’s Mobile Relief Caravan (MMRC), and presented relief items to those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage, in the constituency.

Mr Ablakwa said as strenuous efforts were being made to alleviate the plight of the victims, it would be unpleasant for the people to plunge themselves into another epidemic through the consumption of polluted water.

According to Mr Ablakwa, it would also be unwise to divert limited resources or begin to seek other financial support designated for a public health emergency while grappling with emergency relief support system including food and shelter.

This, he said, informed the launch of the MMRC, to provide relief items, including water to the victims of the affected communi­ties grouped at 19 safe havens.

Mr Ablakwa attributed the spillage of the dam to lack of proper planning, preparedness and awareness creation as well as lack of proper community engagement

The MP gave assurance that he would solicit assistance from corporate and diplomatic commu­nities, benevolent and philanthrop­ic organisations, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) to help the affected people.

Mr Ablakwa noted that the dam was spilled without consideration of the possible consequences mak­ing it a man-made disaster.

He said, however, one could not sit aloof and apportion blame and point accusing fingers while the people languished in pain and distress.

“We believe that leadership is about solutions, it’s about amelio­rating the pain of the people and if we have the means and we can mobilise the resources, why not? I want the people to know that we’ve not abandoned them, they are not alone, we are with them and we will be with them till the end of this ordeal.”

Mr Ablakwa said that an efficient distribution plan had been put in place to ensure equitable distribu­tion of relief items.

At the launch of the MMRC, a total of 180 bags of rice, 30 bags of maize, gallons of cooking oil, toilet tissues, sanitary pads, soap, mosquito nets and mosquito coils, sugar, boxes of mackerel, boxes of bottled water and sachet water and food items were distributed to the people.