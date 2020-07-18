Akonnor congratulates Kudus Mohammed

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has congratulated Kudus Mohammed on his move to Ajax on Thursday.

The talented midfielder signed a five-year deal, bringing an end to speculations about his future.

Ajax had to pay 9m euros for Kudus, who was linked with other top European clubs such as Liverpool, Dortmund, Tottenham and Manchester United.

The amount makes him the most expensive Ghanaian teenager in history.

He also ranks as the tenth most expensive Ghanaian signed by a European club since 2011.

The 19-year-old has been tipped to become an integral member of the Black Stars team in future. He made his debut in November last year when Akonnor was assistant to Kwesi Appiah.

Kudus took full advantage of the opportunity as he scored in the 2-0 win over South Africa.

Akonnor named Kudus in his first squad as Black Stars coach for the double-header Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan which was suspended due to Covid-19.





