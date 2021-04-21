AJ: Fury wants my title but won’t have them

Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury could not reject the chance to become undisputed world champion but dismissed his British rival’s hopes of a historic victory.

Unified champion Joshua and WBC title holder Fury have approved a site offer to stage their blockbuster battle this summer, with promoter Eddie Hearn set to announce the date and venue.

Joshua remains certain that a deal will be finalised, meaning that all the world heavyweight titles will be at stake in a fight to crown the division’s best.

“I’ve signed my side of the deal,” Joshua told the Jonathan Ross Show, which airs on Saturday at 9.35pm on ITV.

“We’ve sent him [Tyson] a good offer, one I’m sure he won’t refuse. He wants the fight, no doubt about it, so do I and more than me and him, the whole public wants it.

“I put my crystal ball out there and I say it’s going to happen this year one hundred per cent.”

Asked if Tyson could claim his three major belts, Joshua laughed: “Unfortunately he’s not going to win.”

Saudi Arabia, America, Britain, China, Dubai, Singapore and Qatar have been in the running to host the world title fight, but Joshua admits his preferred location would be the national stadium, Wembley.

“I’m pretty sure it’ll be this year. End of July, early August,” he said.

“Where? That’s what the delay, because of this pandemic is. We want to have people coming to the venue. It’s just finding the right location. For me, Wembley would be ideal.”

Fury regularly taunts his opponents on social media, but Joshua insists Muhammad Ali was the master at pre-fight trash talk.

“It’s just saying I’m better than this guy and these are the reasons.

“I feel like I do enough promoting boxing. I’m representing my mother, my father, my community, the boxing youth. People have got kids.

“My trash talk can become a bit real. I don’t want to get too personal, that’s what it is.”

At the age of 31, Joshua has become a two-time world champion, but believes he still has plenty more to achieve before eventually bowing out of boxing.

When asked how long he wants to remain in the sport, Joshua replied: “Five to six years left.”

-Skysports