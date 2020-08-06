AirtelTigo launches ‘Free Morning Offer’ promotion

Telecom operator, AirtelTigo, has launched a new promotion to offer customers opportunity to speak for free for six months.

Dubbed ‘Free Morning Offer’, the promotion which would end in January, 2021, is intended to offer new and existing customers free AirtelTigo to AirtelTigo calls from 5am to 10am everyday for six months.

In addition to the free calls, new customers will also enjoy free AirtelTigo Money to AirtelTigo Money transfers for six months.

Speaking at the launch in Accra yesterday, the Chief Marketing Officer of AirtelTigo, Atul Narain Singh explained that the objective of the promotion, the first of its kind in the telecom industry, was to support customers to communicate in this difficult period of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the launch of the ‘Free Morning Offer’ promotion was based on requests and insights the company got from customers.

“We Ghanaians love talking to friends, loved ones early in the day. And, as part of our dealings, send money to each other. Our offer has been made based on this simple yet compelling insight,” he said.

The Chief Marketing Officer said in line with AirtelTigo’s philosophy to make life simple for its customers, the new promotion would relieve customers of voice and mobile money transfer costs in making calls and operating their business in these difficult times of COVID-19.

“Delighting customers is an obsession for us. By making it absolutely easy for them to have unlimited conversations every morning and free transfers on our network for six months, we are once again providing great value to our customers and making their life simple,” Mr Singh said.

The Chief Sales Officer of AirtelTigo, Mr Abubakari Halidu explaining the mechanics of the promotion said it was opened to new and existing customers as well as phone users who were not using AirtelTigo network.

“All a customer has to do is to buy a new AirtelTigo Subscriber Indentification Module (SIM), register for an AirtelTigo Money account, do an AirtelTigo Money transaction, … and get six months of free AirtelTigo calls free from 5am to 10am as well as free transfers to AirtelTigo Money customers,” he said.

Mr Abubakari further explained that existing AirtelTigo customers could activate the offer by dialing *110# and enrolled on the offer using their AirtelTigo Money account for GH₵2.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE