AH Hotel poised to delight customers, increase market share

AH Hotel and Conferencing, a leading indigenous hotel is poised to increase its market share with its world class state of the art facilities and services.

The hotel, which, among others boasts of a 700 square meters conference space, lounge bar, complimentary airport shuttle said its convenient location which is just thirty minutes from downtown Accra, made it an ideal.

Eddy Khosa, General Manager, said the hotel would continue to delight its customers with the provision of efficient and unparalleled services to its guest despite the COVID-19 disruptions.

“The unique selling point of AH Hotel is that the hotel is hundred per cent local business operating at higher standards than most multinational hotel can offer in the country in the area of service quality and customer value creation,” he said.

Since the hotel was set up, Mr Khosa said it had strictly adhered to industry regulations to ensure client satisfaction, adding that, “The hotel is flexible and not driven by profit alone but by care for its customers generating into long-term and transparent relationships.”

“Situated in the serene neighborhood of East Legon, AH Hotel and Conference brings to the city a true urban experience, with over 75 generously sized guest rooms and a total of 700 square meters of conference spaces. It prides itself in the quality of its offering as one of the best locations for all your local and international conferences notwithstanding the size,” he said.

Mr Khosa said, “Guests can look forward to an ultra-modern conferencing facility which includes an efficient audio visual technology, able to deliver next generation standard recording of your meeting on request.”

He said AH Hotel has hosted many local and international conferences, including conferences facilitated by ECOWAS and the West African Health Organisation.

Mr Khosa all the hotel staff had been trained in COVID-19 management and safety protocols to protect the lives of customers.