Agrihouse 3rd LiPFTrade show set to be held in Accra

Agrihouse Foundation, in partnership with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) – Ghana Poultry Project (GPP), is set to host the third edition of the Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries Tradeshow (LiPF), in Accra, from Friday, May 21 to Saturday, May 22.

The two-day training and exhibition tradeshow, which is on the theme, “WE MOVE! W) YAA,” is also in partnership with the Agricultural Development Bank, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), the United State Department of Agriculture, National Board for Small Scale Industries, and National Farmers and Fishermen Award Winners Association of Ghana (NFFAWAG).

This year’s LiPF tradeshow, according to the Executive Director of Agrihouse, Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, would afford participants, including, livestock, poultry and fisheries farmers and exhibitors; tertiary and financial institutions; agriculture and media organisations; and development partners, a learning environment to explore deeper ways to take advantage of opportunities in the animal agricultural sector.

LiPF, she emphasised, had come at an opportune time to inform and educate the public about alternative means to create jobs and make additional income, especially, in the animal agricultural sector, since many people in the country now have lost their jobs as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now more than ever LiPF is relevant as we seeks to build resilience and confidence in individuals who have lost their source of income and are looking for alternate means in these times,”” she noted.

The tradeshow will also be a motivational platform to encourage people who are passionate and interested in the animal agricultural sector, to take steps towards it.

Through LiPF, such individuals will become aware of the multiple career opportunities within the animal agricultural sector, to help them make relevant choices.

There will be capacity-building training sessions in areas including, cattle production (Beef and Dairy), Poultry farming, Rabbit and Grass cutter farming; Pig farming, Fish farming; Snail farming; Mushroom production; Bee keeping; Goat and Sheep rearing; and Milk processing.

Chief of Party at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Ghana Poultry Project (GPP), Ms Carianne De Boer, noted that her department’s desire to contribute to Ghana’s animal farming sector was a priority, thus, the need to work with Agrihouse to ensure sustainable growth and innovation in the sector.

She said, donor investor policies must truly reflect the resilient and prosperous future development partners and agri-stakeholders envision for the agricultural sector.

She said the youth must also take a fresh look at the agricultural sector, especially, platforms like LiPF that offer modernised approaches to agriculture, where they are taught to utilise new technologies to manage their agricultural setups.

Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has commended LiPFas a project in the right direction, as it continues to promote the poultry, livestock and fisheries value chain and its agribusiness potentials.

Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), in a statement, described LiPF as an integral platform that offers agric stakeholders an opportunity to engage, dialogue, and build capacity in ways that boost growth within the sector. “We therefore find it very important to support such an event,” it said. ADB will lead two knowledge-sharing sessions at the tradeshow: “assessing funds and funding opportunities available for the animal businesses, and marketing effectively, via digital channels.”

The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) has noted, it was pleased to partner Agrihouse Foundation this year as part of LiPF, and therefore encouraged its members operating in the animal agricultural sector to participate in the tradeshow, to explore news opportunities in the animal production sector.

The National Farmers and Fishermen Award Winner’s Association of Ghana (NFFAWAG) said the animal agricultural sector was a major part of the agric sector, and LiPF continues to serve as an impactful networking and training platform for those in the sector.

Flourmills Limited, a sponsor of the event, noted that achieving food security was a collective effort, and therefore praised Agrihouse Foundation for its commitment towards the agric sector, and investing in projects that harness efforts within the value chain.

