AG orientation workshop held for LOC

As part of efforts to successfully host the 2023 African Games (AG) in Ghana, the African Union (AU)’s Technical Committee for the Organization of African Games (TCAG) has held an orientation workshop for the Local Organization Committee (LOC) in Accra.

The workshop is aimed at equipping the LOC and enlightens them on measures to facilitate and host the upcoming African Games.

It was also to provide clarity on Ghana’s capability to host the event and solicit for support from government and stakeholders for a proper roadmap towards the Games.

Ultimately, the workshop had parties signing agreement with the AU to provide a framework under which they would ensure a successful Game in 2023.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, pledged government’s support for the Games and assured the AU that Ghana was willing, able, capable and ready to organise the best ever African Games in 2023.

The workshop, he said, was in the right direction, adding that it will ensure that Ghana hosted and excelled in the Games.

“The organisation of this workshop is a means to bring the LOC up to speed with regard to technicalities involved in the management and organization of the African Games,” he stated.

“The Government of Ghana recognizes sports as an important tool to achieve development goals, notably the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and the Agenda 2063 of the African Union – The Africa we want. We want to use sports to accelerate the integration of the continent of Africa and to foster close networking relationship among the youth of Africa,” he stated.

Ghana, he said, was ready to welcome Africa in 2023 and was hopeful that very soon, the ‘Host Nation Protocol Agreement’ would be signed and the construction and refurbishment of the required facilities would be ready in good time for the Games.

Coordinator at the African Union Sports Council (AUSC), Dr Decius Chipande said the orientation would go a long way to clarify and demystify issues and also create a highway for the successful delivery of the Games.

He said it was essential to provide a conducive environment for the LOC to thrive in its mission for the successful delivery of the Games by among other things ensure the provision of adequate resources and appointment of competent personnel.

Ghana, he advised, must endeavour to deliver Games in ways consistent with the ethos of the African Games with AUSC and TCAG standing ready to provide guidance in all areas to ensure proper organization.

Chairperson of the LOC, Dr Kweku Ofosu Asare was optimistic the orientation would set them on the right path to organizing the African Games.

