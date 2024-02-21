African Games Accra 2023: Ghanaian cyclists gear up for cycling challenge

Ghana’s cycling team has intensified preparation to­wards the 13th African Games scheduled for March 8-23.

Over 20 cyclists (male and female) from across the country have been invited to be part of the national cycling team for the continental event.

With cycling as one of the Olympic qualifiers, the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) is looking forward to make a huge mark at the competition.

Speaking to the Times Sports yesterday, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GCF, Mr Dennis Moore, said the technical team has outlined a series of training regimen to fine-tune the cyclists ahead of the multi sports showpiece.

That includes Monday’s 204km road race from Nsawam to Kibi, with a repeat of that slated for today as part of the preparations to build stamina.

“We started our preparations last year, but what we are doing currently is to work more on the cyclists’ endurance for the games,” he stated.

He said they would also engage in some races at Ablekuma-Ole­bu, Accra in the coming days before selecting the final team for the games.

He added that they were looking forward to get the cyclists in shape to win medals and put them in the right position to qual­ify for the next Olympic Games.

On his part, the Secretary General of the GCF, Mr Shabaan Mohammed, said the cyclists had sacrificed a lot for the games and was certain to make the nation proud.

He also commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the Local Organ­ising Committee (LOC) of the African Games for their support in ensuring that cyclists prepared adequately for the games.

Countries like Eritrea, Moroc­co, Algeria and Burkina Faso, he said, would post a huge challenge but was optimistic that the Gha­naians would be up to the task.

Cycling is one of the Olympic qualifiers for the African Games along with athletics, badminton, swimming, table tennis, tennis, triathlon and wrestling.

