African Football Development Initiative donates to Fortune Soccer Academy

The African Football Development Initiative (AFDI) last week presented a number of sporting items to the Fortune Soccer Academy.

Logistics donated to the Adabraka-based academy in Accra included training bibs, footballs, face masks, training cones, whistles and many others.



According to the Strategy and Operations Manager of AFDI, Gilbert Monney, the gesture was a commitment to helping deprived football communities across Africa as well as assist young talents live their dream in the game.

“The average African footballer who comes from deprived communities knows clearly that the difference between where he is now and greatness is a virtue called patience and a gift called opportunity.



“The African Football Development Initiative strongly believes in this creed and is committed to seeing many young football talents realise their full potential. It is the reason we honoured the promise we made to the Fortunes Soccer Academy some months ago.”



Mr Monney said the Fortunes Soccer Academy is made up of several “amazing young talents determined to make the best out of the game of football, despite the many challenges that bedevil their progress.”



He expressed the AFDI’s delight at the successful nature of the event, pledging to continue extending support to every corner across Africa “in order to help develop talents in deprived communities.”

