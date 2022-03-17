‘Africa should seize fast-developing digital market space’

Africa should seize the fast-developing digital market space so as to boost access to goods and services across the continent, Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, said Tuesday.

The AU Commission deputy chief made the remarks as the African continent joined the global community in commemorating the 39th World Consumer Rights Day, which is annually marked on March 15, under the theme; ‘Fair Digital Finance’.

“Seizing the fast-developing digital market space is particularly important in our African contextwhere access to countless goods and services remain restricted for the vast majority,” Nsanzabaganwa said in her statement concerning the World Consumer Rights Day.

Noting that the African continent has an internet penetration rate of 43 percent, the deputy chief said innovation was transforming how people conduct financial transactions and live their lives throughout the continent, emphasising that digital finance and its implication on financial inclusion and financial stability was crucial for development in Africa.

Nsanzabaganwa noted that the African continent was home to a growing number of digital financial services deployments.

The deputy chairperson warned that digital finance consumers were increasingly exposed to scams, frauds, phishing and data malpractices, which were further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is necessary to explore solutions that will mitigate these threats while still making digital finance attractive as governments seek to expand access to digital banking services,” said Nsanzabaganwa, stressing it was vital to acknowledge the risks and enact strict consumer protections, especially for the most vulnerable people, such as those with limited educational attainment or financial experience.

She said Africa’s burgeoning youth population was integrating with the ever-changing digital world and it was necessary for the continent’s decision-makers to harness this exposure in a way that was optimal for the continent’s youth.

Nsanzabaganwa, however, stressed that African women were still less likely than men to have basic formal financial services.

“Mobile money and the ability to easily and safely receive money from social networks has been found to be a drawing factor for them, and, thus, helping to shrink the gender differences across the continent,” she said. -Xinhua