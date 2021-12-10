Afram Plains North MP hands over CHPS compound to Ghana Health Service

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Afram Plains North constituency in the Eastern Region, Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah, has handed over a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) located at Gudupe-Faaso- Battor, a remote island community in the area to the Ghana Health Service.



At the cost of GH₵180, 000, the facility is the second of three abandoned CHPS projects in the constituency to have been completed by the MP and handed over to the Service.





The earlier one completed and handed over in December 2020 was at Abotanso.



Addressing chiefs and residents of the area during the handing over ceremony last week, Ms Mensah, a member of the Health Committee of Parliament bemoaned the culture of abandoned projects across the country.



Health delivery, according to the MP, must be a priority to all and urged the government to dedicate resources to complete all abandoned projects started by the erstwhile Mahama administration for the benefit of all.



Ms Mensah assured of her willingness to support her constituents across all sectors of the economy to enhance their livelihoods.



Assemblyman for the Faaso-Battor electoral area, Michael Amelewu, on behalf of the chiefs and people expressed appreciation to the MP for completing the project.



Mr Amelewu also expressed the gratitude of the people to the MP who recently supported the first phase surgery of a five year old boy, suffering from a hole-in-heart condition at the Korle BuTeaching Hospital.



Dumefia (Chief) of Faaso-Battor Togbe Matthew Kudanu was full of gratitude to the MP for her ‘foresight’ and prayed for God’s guidance for her in all her efforts.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI