Afenyo-Markin: Twum-Ampofo’s approval was by consensus

The vice-chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has revealed that the decision to recommend Deputy Minister of Education-designate to the House for approval was reached by consensus, in the absence of Alhassan Suhuyini.

He explained that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South in the Northern Region, Mr Suhuyini disapproved Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education-designate but the 11 other National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs on the Committee recommended her for approval.

According to Mr Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu in the Central Region, Mr Suhuyini had his issues with the nominee and indicated he would vote against the nominee through the Ranking Member, Haruna Iddrisu however, per the records, on the day the vote was taken, members present for voting all voted for the nominee.

His comments follow the decision of the House to suspend the approval of three nominees, including Ms Twum-Ampofo.

“Mr Suhuyini was unavoidably absent, perhaps he had other equally important Parliamentary business to do but the records must reflect he was not present at the time of voting and all members including members of his side (Minority) voted for the nominee and was by consensus,” he said.

A consensus was reached on June 18, in Parliament to pull breaks on approval of two others, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia and Diana Asona Dapaah, who had been nominated as deputy ministers of Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry and Attorney General and Minister of Justice respectively.

Mr Afenyo-Markin postulated that what happened was not entirely new to Parliament and cited controversy surrounding approval of Egyapa Mercer as Deputy Minister of Energy to defend his submission but despite opposition, nominee was finally recommended and subsequently approved.

“This is not the first time the House is being confronted with issues. There are times issue may come up and a member will feel strongly about particular issue and wants feedback. It is within right as Member of Parliament so I do not fault Mr Suhuyini and such a decision arose because the opposition against the approval of Ms Twum-Ampofo was now at caucus level and not personal kind,” he stressed. –myjoyonline.com