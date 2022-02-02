AFCON Ref: I could’ve died from stroke

The referee who blew for full-time early in an Africa Cup of Nations match claims he could have died of heatstroke.

Zambian Janny Sikazwe ended Tunisia’s game against Mali 13 seconds before the 90 minutes were up, having previously blown for full-time five minutes early, before checking the timing and restarting the game.

“I have seen people going for duties outside the country and come back in a casket,” he said.

“I was very close to coming back like that. I was lucky I didn’t go into a coma. It would have been a very different story.” -BBC