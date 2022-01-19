AFCON 2021: Senegal, Guinea reach last 16

Senegal finished top of Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Malawi, yesterday.

Habib Diallo and Sadio Mane went close for Senegal, while Malawi had the award of a penalty overturned following a video assistant referee review.

The Flames thought they had a spot-kick in the 74th minute when left-back Gomezgani Chirwa went down under the challenge of Bouna Sarr.

But referee Blaise Yuven Ngwa reversed his decision after studying replays.

Malawi finish third on the table on four points and could yet qualify for the last 16 in Cameroon as one of four best-ranked third-placed sides.

Senegal, Nations Cup runners-up in 2019, only scored one goal in their three group matches – Mane’s 97th-minute winner against Zimbabwe in their opener.

The Teranga Lions will face a third-placed side from Group A, C or D in the last 16 on Tuesday, 25 January.

Meanwhile, Guinea reached the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations despite losing their final Group B match 2-1 against already-eliminated Zimbabwe.

The West Africans finished second on the table, ahead of Malawi on head-to-head record after the Flames drew 0-0 with Senegal.

Knowledge Musona’s downward header and Kudakwashe Mahachi’s low strike put Zimbabwe two up at half-time.

Naby Keita replied with a stunning goal for Guinea in a low-key encounter.

The match in Yaounde saw Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga make history by becoming the first woman to referee a Nations Cup game. -BBC