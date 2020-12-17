Aduana stun Hearts, Ashgold win

Aduana Stars stunned Hearts of Oak at the Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, yesterday, beating them 2-0 in their rescheduled match day one fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

A 42nd minute goal from Yahaya Mohammed and a 40-yard strike from Prince Acquah four minutes later, was all the Dormaa lads needed to record their first win of the season.

Head Coach of Hearts, Kostadin Papic made one change to the side that walloped Dreams FC 3-0 on Sunday, bringing in Abdul Manaf Umar in place of Frederick Ansah Botchway.

But they remained second best in the midfield battle as Farouk Adams, Prince Acquah and Charles Gyamfi Kamara brought their physical presence to bear; bullying the Hearts midfield of Manaf Umar, Lawali Mamane and Michelle Sarpong.

Yahaya Mohammed pounced on a loose ball to open the scoring for the home side late in the first half.

It followed a miss by Raddy Ovouka to put the Phobians ahead after he was put through by winger Patrick Razak.

Aduana doubled the lead after the break when Acquah latched onto a loose and fired past Richard Attah in post for the visitors.

The Phobians had an injury time penalty which was missed by Ovouka.

From the Len Clay Sports Stadium, Ashantigold strolled to a comfortable second win of the season with a 5-1 mauling of King Faisal yesterday in their match day three Ghana Premier League (GPL) outstanding fixture, reports BY NANA BENTSI ODURO.

Forward Isaac Opoku Agyemang and midfielder Yaw Annor scored a brace each with David Abagna grabbing the last goal for the ‘Miners’. Kwame Peprah scored the consolation goal for King Faisal.

Opoku Agyemang opened the floodgates for Ashantigold in the 16th minute but Faisal quickly responded with Peprah leveling for Faisal nine minutes later.

But before Faisal could hatch up a plot to keep the marauding attack of the ‘Miners’ at bay, David Abagna shot the home side ahead in the 30th minute.

Fortunately on the stroke of half-time, Peprah presented with an opportunity to equalize for his side, after he was recklessly hacked down by Ashgold defender Kwame Moses but the striker blasted his kick wide.

Four minutes after recess, Opoku Agyemang added his second when he beat Faisal goalie Kaisan Yuisu after a brilliant team move from the Miners.

With ten minutes left, Yaw Annor capped an impressive performance, getting his name on the score sheet twice to hand Faisal the heaviest defeat of the 2020/2021 season.