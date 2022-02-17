Aduana Stars ordered to pay R-Stake Professionals $23,385

Premier League outfit Aduana Stars have been ordered by the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to pay R-Stake Professionals FC an amount of $23,385.50 in respect of the onward transfer of centre-forward, Derrick Sasraku.

The amount represents 30 per cent of the transfer fee paid by Tunisian giants Club Africaine from the transfer of Derrick Sasraku from Aduana to Club Africaine.

According to the judgment released on February 3, 2022, the said amount “must be paid within the time stipulated by law.”

A disgruntled Aduana had appealed against the Player Status Committee’s (PSC) earlier decision (September 27, 2021) ordering it to pay the said amount to R-Stake.

The Ghanaian Premier League (GPL) side contended that in arriving at the 30 per cent payment, they took into consideration a $10,000 fee they paid to Y.A Chibsah (player agent) – and should have been considered as expenditure on the gross ($100,000) they received from Club Africaine, in respect of the player.

However, after considering the submissions by both parties, the PSC’s ruling was upheld by the Appeals Committee, insisting that “there is no merit in the Aduana appeal.”

“The contract between R-Stake and Aduana Stars relating to the player Derrick Sasraku which contained the sharing clause for the sharing of the transfer fees generated from the onward transfer of the player, did not contain any clause on the use of an agent in any such transfer.”

It said if Aduana Stars elected to use an agent in the transfer, it is solely responsible for the fees associated with the engagement of the said agent.

“In the circumstances, the appeal is hereby dismissed. We further order that Aduana Stars complies with all directives of the PSC within seven (7) days from the publication of this decision,” a statement signed by Appeals Committee Chairman, Lawyer Agbesi Kwadzo Dzakpasu, asserted.

The Appeals Committee also splashed a cost of GH¢2,000 against Aduana Stars in favour of R-Stake.

It is recalled that third tier side, R-Stake Professionals transferred Sassraku to Aduana for GH₵15,000 in 2014, on condition that the former would accordingly benefit from 30 per cent of any onward transfer fee.

Per the contract which transferred the player to Aduana, R-Stake are due a sum of $23,385.50 representing 30 per cent of the said $100,000 Aduana Stars received from transferring Sassraku to Club Africaine of Tunisia in 2018, in addition to interest accumulated on the outstanding amount.

In August of 2018, Aduana re-transferred the player to the Tunisian giants for a reported fee of $120,000. However, an avalanche of badgering to Aduana to honour their part of the agreement fell on rocks – compelling R-Stake to run to the PSC for redress.

Earlier before the PSC, R-Stake had parried away Aduana’s contention that the receipt tendered by them (appellant) to cover the said payment of the $10,000, was for ‘Agent’s consultancy fee for brokering the transfer to Club Africaine.'”

The 27-year-old Sassraku now campaigns in Albania where he plays for KF Tirana.

