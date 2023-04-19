Aduana Stars face Kotoko Sun

Aduana Stars title credentials would be tested again on Sunday when they play as guest of Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in a betPawa Premier League encounter.

Against an Olympics side struggling to stay above water, the Dormaa lads had to capitalize on a second half defensive blunder to score the only goal of the game.

For the second consecutive time, Aduana Stars would play a wounded side that would go all out for the points at stake as they feel the intensity of the chase from Medeama SC, Bechem United and Hearts of Oak.

As title contenders, Kotoko would hope to halt the Aduana Stars lads to narrow the gap to better their chances of upstaging them but the Dormaa side would stay resolute to maintain their spot.

Struggling Legon Cities would also be in a battle of survival at the CAM Park where they play as guest of Karela United while Gold Stars’ home invincibility is also set to be tested by the visiting Berekum Chelsea.

At Dawu, Dreams FC will welcome Samartex with Nsoatreman expected to be in an enduring battle against a resurgent King Faisal side.

With approval from the FA, Accra Great Olympics will oblige Tamale City to the WAFA Park at Sogakope, the newly adopted venue for the relegation threatened Wonder Club.

On Saturday, Kotoku Royals would engage RTU at the Dawu Park while Hearts of Oak travel to Bechem to face the might of Bechem United.

The week’s round of the matches, however, commences with the Accra Lions clash with high-flying Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

BY ANDREW NORTEY