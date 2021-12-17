Aduana Stars defender toutsAbbey Quaye’s credentials

Aduana Stars FC defender, Derrick BoatengAfesonhas touted the credentials of Accra Great Olympics striker, Maxwell Abbey Quaye, describing him as a very tough striker to contend with.

The Aduana defender was assigned a difficult role of marking the Olympics top marksman when they clashed in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day seven encounter at Dormaa on Saturday.

The Dormaa lads runaway as 1-0 victors despite Olympics’ dominance in both halves.

Sadly, the Oly attack spearheaded by Abbey Quaye and Mudasiru Mohammed failed to score with any of the chances created; a situation Afeson attributed to the good work done by the Aduanadefence.

In a post-match interview, Afeson described Abbey Quaye as the most difficult striker he has been assigned the role to mark so far in the current season.

“He is a striker I have watched several times. I have observedthe way he plays and knows very well about his attacking threat.I did my work well I think but not without struggle and support from my colleagues.”

“Maxwell Abbey is a very tough guy. I watched him last season in Accra and saw how intelligent he is.

Aduana Stars have lost only once in the 2021/22 league season and currently occupy the second position on the league table.

Defensively, Afeson’s pairing with Thomas Boateng has been very strong as Aduana happens to be among the clubs to have considered very few goals.

Afeson, who was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match express his pride over the award, saying that, “it is very motivating to win such honour when you play against Olympics. They are playing well now so when you excel against them, it is enough reason to celebrate.”

He commended the entire Aduana team for the good performances and results they are churning out, having started the season on a shaky note, adding that, “we hope to continue with the good form to at least finish in a top four position.”

BY EMMANUEL ASANTE