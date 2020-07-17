Aduana Stars defender eyes Stars call up

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah has set sights on becoming an integral member of the Black Stars under Charles Kwabla Akonnor.



According to the former WAFA versatile defender, it will be a dream come true for him to don the national colours and is hoping to command the defense line of the senior national in two years’ time.



Caleb Amankwah had a scintillating performance for his side in the scrapped Ghana Premier League amassing a number of Man-of-the-Match awards.



In an interview, he said, “I will command the defence of the Black Stars by two years and it’s possible for me to do so”



“I am a very disciplined player so if I get the needed call up under the right manager, I will be able to command a place in the defence for years to come,” he said.