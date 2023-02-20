Aduana punish Hearts in Accra

Aduana Stars defeated Hearts of Oak 2-0 to stretch their lead at the summit of the ongo­ing betPawa Premier League tie played at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Two goals from Isaac Mintah im the 47th and 64th minute of the game was all the league leaders needed to open a five points’ gap in their week-18 cracker.

Tagged as the game of the week, it indeed lived up to the bill right from the start of the game, with Aduana testing the pulse of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi who reacted quickly to a Richard Danso strike on goal.

Right at the other end, skipper for Aduana Stars Joseph Addo stopped a goal-bound strike by Albert Dieudonne Eonde through the legs of Stephen Anokye Badu on the ninth minute mark.

The fast-paced end-to-end action game had chances falling to both sides in the first stanza, but sporadic shooting and lack of awareness robbed both sides of a goal.

The tempo of the game went a notch higher in the second stanza with Aduana grabbing the opener after a cross across goal from Sam Adams fell onto the path of Mint­ah who right-footed into the roof of the net in the 47th minute.

This was moments after Adiana has survived a glorious chance that fell the way of substitute Suraj Seidu.

The goal urged the visitors on in search of more goals as they moved forward in droves but the Phobians would not retreat as they faced them squarely.

Chance after chance, the Pho­bians front-line duo of Benjamin York and Seidu failed to find the back of the net with the handful of chances that came their way.

Lightning struck again when Mintah received a through ball from Adom Frimpong, dribbled pass defender Konadu Yiadom be­fore letting go a left-footed strike which zoomed pass Ayi for the second goal on the hour mark.

Hearts coach Slavko Matic brought on Victor Aidoo and Clinton Appiah to help salvage his side’s image, but their efforts yielded no results as the Ogya Boys held on to pick their second victory over the Phobians this season – as they slumped to fourth on the league log.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY