Aduana in race to overtake Kotoko

The Communication Director of Aduana Stars Football Club, Mr Evans Oppong, says Aduana Stars have mapped up a strategy to overtake the Ghana Premier League(GPL) leaders, Asante Kotoko to subsequently win the trophy.

According to the Communication Director, the league chase was not over although Kotoko are eight points ahead of Aduana Stars.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Mr Oppong said Kotoko are yet to face a number of opponents who are considered bogey sides and was confident Asante Kotoko may drop points from those game and hope Aduana will to narrow the gap.

“There are a lot of matches to play from now to the end of the season.”

“Kotoko are still the league leaders but they can drop some points for Aduana to overtake them.”

According to Mr Oppong, Kotoko has games against Medeama at the Akoon which has become a waterloo;Hearts at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium which now appears a favourite ground for the Phobians plus a do-or-die battle with Aduana Stars which could turn their fortunes around.

He said the return of Yahaya Mohammed to the training of Aduana Stars after serving a short suspension by the club has boosted the confidence of the team ahead of this stretch of the championship.

“All of this are developments that are expected to provide Aduana Stars the needed fillip to narrow the gap between them and Kotoko and overtake them to win the league,” he said.

He disclosed, however, that the club will miss the services of its top scorer, Bright Adjei due to injury but also announced the return to action of other players including Derrick Afeson and Nurudeen Abdullahi.

BY EMMANUEL ASANTE