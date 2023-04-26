Adruime, Adzortsi residents undergo free-medical screening

He Volta Community Development, USA and two other partners have conducted a free-medical exercise for members of the Adruime and Adzortsi communities in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region.

The over 1,500 inhabitants were screened for Tuberculosis, Malar­ia, Diabetes, ear, nose and throat infections as well as eye and skin disorders.

They were also provided with vital health information that could help them prevent minor ailment towards maintaining good health through the adoption of healthy life styles.

The supporting partners include Global village Africa and Rural Health Ghana, all non-governmen­tal organisations.

The president of Volta Devel­opment, USA, Sitsope Wotordzor, in an interview told the Ghanaian Times that the exercise forms part of the group’s annual corporate social responsibility to deprived communities in the Volta Region.

“It is their duty as non-govern­mental organisations and indigence of the area to provide the people with basic medical services by bringing health care to their door steps.

He explained that members of the community have to travel long distances to seek medical attention, a situation seriously affecting their economic activities as they have usually abandoned their activities to attend to their health care needs.

“Look at the poor state of our road network, sick persons are sometimes conveyed on motor­cycles which even worsen their predicament as some drivers also refused to come to the area with the excuse that the road was not good all these he said comes at a great cost because the area lacks a functional medical facility to cater for their health care needs,” he added.

Mr Wotordzor indicated that the people who are mostly farmers and fisher folks find it difficult to have themselves checked regularly hence the resolve of the groups to provide their free-health screening twice annually as the education­al aspect also helps them adopt healthy life styles.

“It is important to sensitise such communities on the type of food to eat and what steps to take when experiencing some symptoms they have not noticed before,” he added.

He stated that about 82 peo­ple who were detected for blood pressure (BP), diabetes, malaria and severe anemia have been referred while others were provided with some medications to address their conditions.

The chief of Adruime in the Wheta Traditional area, Torgbui Awlimetenu III, commended the groups for the gesture and urged other groups to emulate that humanitarian spirit and help the community.

He said most of the residents have relocated to other areas due to the lack of certain basic ameni­ties and urged for the construction of at least a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound to serve the health needs of the people.

FROM LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU, ADRUIME