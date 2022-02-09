ADRA donates PPE, medical kits to 37 health facilities

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) International, has presented quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical kits to some 37 Adventist and non-Adventist Health facilities.

The items included 9,600 patient gowns, 33,120 N95 Surgical Masks and 96,000 facemasks (earloops) to protect frontline health workers from contracting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The items valued at $500,000 were presented to the facilities through Ghana Adventist Health Services (GAHS), at its headquarters, at Kwadaso, in Kumasi.

Mr John Schroer, Director of Global Missions Outreach of Adventist Health Worldwide, speaking to journalists after the presentation, said that its goal was to help initiate programmes that would be sustainable.

He commended GAHS for its incredible performance, which influenced ADRA International’s decision to select Ghana as one of the beneficiary countries.

Dr William Y. Kpakpo Brown, Country Director of ADRA Ghana, said the commitment of the organisation was to support health workers in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 among other life-threatening ailments.

“This is to show support at this crucial time. This initiative is to help the service of health workers, protect them from contracting the deadly virus and improve healthcare delivery across the country,” he said.

Dr Brown said he believed the items would go a long way to prevent direct body contact between patients and health professionals.

Dr Paul Amoh Kyeremeh, the Director of Ghana Adventist Health Services (GAHS), who received the items on behalf of all the 37 beneficiary facilities, expressed appreciation to ADRA for the gesture.

He said that through the support from ADRA, the GAHS has been able to improve its services and extend its facilities, and was hopeful the GAHS would be a centre for medical excellence in Ghana.

Dr Amoh said that the war against COVID-19 could not be fought single-handedly but it would require inter-sectoral collaboration for Ghana to win the war.

ADRA is the humanitarian wing of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, which has since 1983, partnered with governments, local communities and organisations to offer relief in times of crisis and sustainable development interventions to improve lives. – GNA