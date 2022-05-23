Adom Group of Companies set to bridge housing deficit … unveils Abeiku Santana as brand ambassador

The Adom Group of Companies, one of Ghana’s leading Real Estate developers, has set an ambitious target to build 5,000 homes in the next five years.

“We know the housing deficit is more than two million and it has been prevalent for a very long time, so we at Adom City are poised to bridge the housing deficit gap and plan to build about 5000 homes in the next five years,” Dr Bright Adom, the Chief Executive Officer of Adom Group of Companies, said.

He was speaking at the unveiling and signing of a partnership agreement with Mr GilbertAbeikuAggrey popularly known as Abeiku Santana as a brand ambassador for the Adom Group of Companies in Accra last week.

The partnership would see the 2021 Radio and Television Personality award winner become the new advertising face for the Adom Group, whose subsidiaries include Adom City Estates, Adom Heights, Ace Heights, Adom Charity, and Blessed Adom Trading, and Orel City.

The CEO said bringing Abeiku Santana on board was targeted to inform low-income earners about the affordable housing units available to them.

“To be able to achieve this target, we thought about the need to bring on board Abeiku Santana to spearhead this campaign about providing affordable homes to low-income earners,” he said.

In his speech, Abeiku Santana expressed gratitude to Adom Group of Companies for the opportunity to be a part of the well-established brand and expressed his desire to add more value in the coming years.

“For it is a great opportunity for me and a privilege to bring onboard my expertise in the area of marketing to inform Ghanaians, especially the middle-class group, as to the affordable packages being offered by Adom City. We all know the stress that goes with building a house in Accra, but with Adom City, you have a dependable and trustworthy partner where you can get affordable homes,” he said.

Mr Kofi AdaborOfori-Amanfo, Managing Director for Orel City and Heights, said Abeiku Santa joining Adom Group was vital for the company’s progress, especially for its new subsidiary Ace Heights.

“At Ace Heights, we bring affordable luxury to the home of Ghanaians and I believe Santana will help disseminate this message to Ghanaians living at home and abroad,” he said.

Reverend Opoku Adjei, Managing Director for Adom City said his outfit had over the years carved a niche as one of the affordable bracket estate developers, adding that it looked to reach more low-income earners with this partnership.

“Our dream is to move with speed and also to have an exceptional customer service approach. We believe everybody should have a decent place to put their heads and that remains our vision,” he said.

Adom City Estate has won the Best Real Estate Developers in Ghana five consecutive times having also won the Best Residential Developer for Lower-Income at the 2021 Ghana Property Awards.

BY TIMES REPORTER