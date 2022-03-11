AdMA hands over maternity block to Frafraha Health Centre

The Adentan Municipal Assembly (AdMA) yesterday inaugurated and handed over a maternity block to the Frafraha Health Centre in Accra.

The block is to provide care for women during pregnancy and childbirth as well as for new born infants.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Adentan, Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, in his remarks at the short inaugural ceremony said the intention of the assembly was to enhance maternal healthcare in the municipality.

He said the challenge the health centre faced was people going out of the municipality for maternal healthcare.

As a result, Mr Adumuah stressed the need for advertisement of the facility to raise awareness of the facility in the community.

He said raising awareness would add to the number of people who visited the centre and give room for others who were not in the municipality to also visit the facility as well.

He indicated that Frafraha was the place where lots of projects had been done by the assembly, for which reason members of the community were blessed to have in addition a maternity block to help expedite healthcare delivery.

Mr Adumuah urged the health officers, particularly the Municipal Health Services Director to use the block for its intended purpose in order to attract such other projects and the refurbishment of other old blocks.

Mrs Justina Issaka, a Physician Assistant, at the centre in her address said that the health centre which was established in 2014 served a population of about 71,263 and offered services including eye services, pharmaceutical services, general and antenatal services.

She disclosed that the facility had 55 nurses, 24 other staffs and three physician assistants.

Mrs Issaka said patients were overwhelming them for which reason the construction of the block would do lots of good and enhance quality healthcare delivery to more people.

The physician assistant used the opportunity to, on behalf of her colleagues,pledge “that the ward will serve its purpose not only to this community but others.”

Applauding AdMA for giving the community a law court, school and the maternity block, Ms Atwei Boye, in her remarks on behalf of the queen mother of Frafraha, Naa Atwei Osantro, appealed to the Assembly to help the community with a good water system that would meet the needs of its members.

The Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr Jeffrey Arhinthanked the assembly for assisting the centre with the facility to improve healthcare delivery.

He also pledged that the block would serve its purpose, and be sustained to meet the needs of people who sought it.

BY ABIGAIL ARTHUR