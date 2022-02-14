Adjetey’s strike seals win for Oly

Accra Great Olympics laboured to earn a 1-0 victory over Elmina Sharks in their match day 17 clash of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Daniel Adrian Adjetey emerged the hero of the day when he drilled a late free kick into the visitors’ net to secure all three points for the Wonder Club.

It was a ‘sweet’ victory for the blue-and-white shirted boys who laboured all afternoon searching for a goal to make it two-in-two after pulling a similar magnificent feat over Hearts of Oak last Sunday.

Despite languishing at the bottom ranks of the table, the Sharks gave a good account of themselves and were stopped short of replicating the 2-1 feat against Kotoko by the all-round performance of Olympics.

The win ensured the Wonder Club ended the first round of the season in third position with 28 points and very close to their top four dreams.

BY ANDREW NORTEY